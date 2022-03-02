Dan Lawrence impresses with 83 as England rack up half-centuries in Antigua

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Lawrence impresses with 83 as England rack up half-centuries in Antigua

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 4.16pm Updated: March 2 2022, 4.47pm
Dan Lawrence impressed in Antigua (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Dan Lawrence made a confident 83 as England’s revamped batting line-up continued to enjoy a useful workout out in their Test warm-up in Antigua.

The Essex player was an unused squad member throughout the Ashes, unable to crack the side despite a series of dreadful batting collapses in Australia, but will see this month’s West Indies tour as a chance to lock down his place in the middle order.

He registered England’s fourth half-century of the match before departing, with Jonny Bairstow on 38 not out in a lunch total of 339 for five.

Selected against a CWI President’s XI at number four, Lawrence had batted brightly on the first evening to reach 46 not out and continued in the same vein on day two.

He wasted little time following Zak Crawley, Alex Lees and Joe Root’s prior fifties, with an early swing for six – his second of the innings.

The 24-year-old averages just 27.23 from his eight Tests to date, a modest return on his potential, and he will be eager to push those numbers north in the Caribbean.

He leapfrogged Lees’ 65 as the top score of the innings, driving and cutting in an attacking surge that looked like it would propel him to three figures.

But he was caught off guard by a lifter from Colin Archibald, prodding a catch to slip as it kicked off the pitch to fall 17 short.

Bairstow, who scored a century in Sydney in his last appearance before missing the final Ashes Test with a fractured thumb, took his time to get going but was soon striking the ball cleanly as he pushed the score beyond 300 with the recalled Ben Foakes at his side.

Bairstow was untroubled by the home attack which had its ranks bolstered by Kittitian prospect Jeremiah Louis, hitting four boundaries as Foakes offered support on 16no.

