Kevin Nisbet vows to come back stronger for Hibernian after season-ending injury

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 5.47pm
Kevin Nisbet is ruled out for the season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet has vowed to come back stronger after being ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.

The Scotland international was forced off in the 26th minute of Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic after a challenge by Carl Starfelt.

His club confirmed on Wednesday that he would not play again this term, meaning he would not feature in the national team’s World Cup play-off against Ukraine later this month.

“This is a setback, but I have my head around it already,” he told Hibs’ website. “I will stay focused and positive as I aim to get back into action for Hibs and Scotland quickly.

“I think Hibs fans were starting to see the best of me again, but this injury will just make me more determined to become an even better player, as I’m not the type to retreat into a corner and hope for the best.

“I will work with the medical team, and strongly believe they can help me come back stronger and better.

“One of my biggest disappointments is that I won’t be able to help Hibs for the remainder of this season, but I’m confident the manager and my team-mates will get the job done.”

Nisbet was Hibernian’s top scorer last term with 19 goals and had scored nine this season.

