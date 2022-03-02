Sean Dyche motivation and Zach Johnson digs in – Wednesday’s sporting social

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sean Dyche motivation and Zach Johnson digs in – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 6.09pm
Sean Dyche and Zach Johnson (PA)
Sean Dyche and Zach Johnson (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 2.

Football

The Burnley ‘gaffer’ wished BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North well on his rowing mission for Comic Relief.

Middlesbrough were celebrating a famous victory.

It was an emotional occasion as Oleksandr Zinchenko captained Manchester City.

Marcelo Bielsa’s translator at Leeds bid an emotional farewell to the club.

Arsenal remembered one of the Premier League’s all-time great goals.

Scotland international Callum Paterson shared some happy news.

Cricket

Sir Andrew Strauss turned 45.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was delighted to be in Pakistan.

Golf

Zach Johnson looked to the future and the pasta.

Tiger Woods had some fun at Phil Mickelson’s expense.

Scott Hend and friends were invisible.

A Masters-winning Ryder Cup captain turned 64.

Tennis

Elina Svitolina thanked the Ukrainian army after victory in Mexico.

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to his departing coach Marian Vajda.

Hot cross buns over pancakes for Johanna Konta.

Winter Paralympics

The torch relay began.

Formula One

Lando Norris had team-mate Daniel Ricciardo shine his shoes…with his glove.

Pierre Gasly enjoyed a night out.

Shot of the day?

Curling

Eve Muirhead was still celebrating.

UFC

Family time for Conor McGregor.

Who wanted to buy Chelsea!

Boxing

Jack Catterall was not happy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]