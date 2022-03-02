Mark Selby suffers surprise defeat to Liam Highfield in Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mark Selby suffers surprise defeat to Liam Highfield in Newport

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 8.39pm Updated: March 3 2022, 1.09am
Mark Selby lost 4-3 to Liam Highfield in Newport (Adam Davy/PA)
Mark Selby lost 4-3 to Liam Highfield in Newport (Adam Davy/PA)

Mark Selby crashed out of the Welsh Open in the second round as the world champion was beaten by Liam Highfield in Newport.

Having been 2-0 down, world number one Selby battled back and secured a 3-2 lead with a break of 115 before Highfield took the next two to triumph 4-3, wrapping things up with a 92 clearance.

Highfield, the world number 40 who will now face Michael White, said in an interview on World Snooker Tour’s official Twitter feed: “The way I handled it was my most pleasing thing. I stayed calm throughout the match and took my chances and made it difficult for Mark.

“I do think the key with Mark is to stay patient, but it is very hard because my natural instinct is to attack and be ultra-aggressive and play that way. I think the key is to just err on the side of a little bit more caution.

“I held myself together really well towards the end, just a good break, and I think I played the balls in the right order and the right shots at the right times. Just onwards and upwards, try to get a run here.”

There were also exits for Zhao Xintong and Stuart Bingham, who suffered 4-3 defeats to Jak Jones and Elliot Slessor respectively.

Ronnie O’Sullivan made safe progress to the next round as he saw off Lukas Kleckers 4-2.

Wednesday’s early session also included Kyren Wilson beating Li Hang 4-0, Barry Hawkins getting past Ashley Carty 4-1, Shaun Murphy winning 4-1 against Anthony Hamilton and Yan Bingtao defeating Zhao Jianbo 4-0.

The evening’s third-round action saw Judd Trump advance with a 4-2 win over Si Jiahui and Neil Robertson beat Graeme Dott 4-1.

But John Higgins was another high-profile player bowing out, the Scot losing 4-2 to Ali Carter.

Joe Perry held his nerve to win a decider against Mark Allen.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]