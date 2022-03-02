Back-to-back wins for Ross County as Joseph Hungbo penalty sees off Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Back-to-back wins for Ross County as Joseph Hungbo penalty sees off Motherwell

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 9.54pm
Joseph Hungbo scored for Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)
Joseph Hungbo scored for Ross County (Steve Welsh/PA)

Joseph Hungbo’s early penalty was the difference as Ross County’s resurgence in the cinch Premiership continued with a 1-0 win over Motherwell at Fir Park.

The 22-year-old converted coolly from the spot after Jake Carroll had fouled Kayne Ramsay, although the only question was whether the contact took place inside or outside the box.

The defeat for the Fir Park side left them without a league win since Boxing Day, while County secured back to back Premiership wins for the first time this season.

Despite a strong second-half showing in their 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox, Motherwell manager Graham Alexander chose to make four changes, with forward Kevin van Veen returning from injury and Sondre Solholm Johansen, Sean Goss and Connor Shields all coming into the side.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay opted for a more settled line-up, with January signing Ramsay coming in for Keith Watson as the only alteration from their impressive 3-1 win over St Johnstone at the weekend.

And County started as they had left off on Saturday, taking the lead in the 15th minute with the first piece of quality in the match..

Ramsay showed an impressive turn of pace to burst away from Motherwell’s Carroll, who could only haul him down right on the line as he looked to drive into the area, with referee John Beaton pointing to the spot.

Hungbo made no mistake from the spot, sending Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly the wrong way to put the away side in front.

Motherwell looked to respond, with Woolery firing over and Mark O’Hara seeing a left-footed effort blocked by County’s Alex Iacovitti.

But they struggled to create anything clear cut despite dominating proceedings, with Woolery’s two impressive driving runs their only real highlights from a disappointing opening period.

They should have been level within a minute of the restart though, as Van Veen drove the ball across the six-yard box but Shields could only divert the ball narrowly wide of the post with the goal at his mercy.

It took until the 65th minute for Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to be called into action, as he came out to make a smart save after Van Veen’s lofted ball had released Woolery on the break.

It was Van Veen who was next to come close for Motherwell but he could only glance a header wide from Jake Carroll’s inswinging free-kick.

Substitute Jordan Roberts almost salvaged a point for the home side, but his stoppage-time header was saved by Laidlaw as County saw it out.

