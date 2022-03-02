Dundee get first point of Mark McGhee era with goalless draw against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee get first point of Mark McGhee era with goalless draw against Hibernian

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 10.04pm
The game ended goalless at Dens Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee and Hibernian had to settle for a point each after a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the cinch Premiership.

The Edinburgh side played the last half-hour with 10 men after Rocky Bushiri received a straight red card and the result saw Shaun Maloney’s men drop one place to fifth in the table.

The Dark Blues remain rock bottom but the draw was their first point in Mark McGhee’s third game since taking over as boss.

The first opportunity of the game fell to Dundee in the eighth minute when Niall McGinn swung a corner in from the left towards Jordan McGhee arriving at the back post but the defender’s attempt flew well wide.

Hibs then had a chance when Ewan Henderson produced a clever turn in midfield before advancing on goal but his shot from the edge of the home box was blocked by Ryan Sweeney.

After that, both teams struggled to carve out any clear-cut opportunities, with the keepers rarely troubled as the half-hour mark approached.

The game was certainly a tame affair but home midfielder Max Anderson received a yellow card for a high boot on Josh Doig in the 31st minute.

Shortly after, Bushiri hit a long-range strike but his wild effort flew well wide of Dundee keeper Ian Lawlor’s left-hand post.

Maloney’s men then had two chances in quick succession with Ryan Porteous heading a corner straight at Lawlor, with the keeper again comfortably handling a 20-yard snap shot from Drey Wright.

However, the game was still deadlocked as the half-time whistle blew.

The Dark Blues had the first opportunity of the second period in the 54th minute when skipper Charlie Adam dummied twice to shoot from the edge of the Hibs box before finally hitting a low drive just inches past the post.

The Edinburgh side had a chance of their own when Chris Cadden cracked a long-range shot just wide.

However, Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Bushiri caught McGowan in the face with his hand in an off-the-ball incident and referee David Munro showed the defender a straight red card.

Dundee struggled to make their numerical advantage count and Hibs looked dangerous on the break with Doig spurning a chance by shooting straight at Lawlor.

Dundee then came close to finally breaking the deadlock in the 80th minute when the ball fell to Paul McMullan inside the Hibs box but his low shot was blocked.

Hibs sub Sylvester Jasper was next to have a chance but his shot was well saved by Lawlor and the game ended in stalemate.

