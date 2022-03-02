David Martindale praises players and staff as Livingston move up to fourth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale praises players and staff as Livingston move up to fourth

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 10.54pm
David Martindale heaped praise on his squad (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale heaped praise on his squad (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale paid credit to his players and staff after the Lions climbed up to fourth in the Premiership with victory over Dundee United.

The West Lothian outfit came from behind to claim the spoils through a Scott Pittman strike and Ryan Edwards own goal after Liam Smith had given the visitors the lead after only two minutes.

Livingston are now firmly in the mix for a top-six finish with only four games to go before the league splits.

Martindale said: “You have to take that into account for a club our size and one tipped for relegation – the coaches here deserve a lot of credit.

“You hit momentum at times and let that carry the boys forward, it’s a spell where I’ve had a consistent team and that helps too.”

Martindale singled out Bruce Anderson and insists the striker should be under consideration for a Scotland call-up in this month’s World Cup play-off clash with Ukraine.

Anderson, who has 13 goals for the season, turned provider after setting up Pittman for the equaliser.

Martindale added: “I want to mention Brucie – 90 percent of the stadium thought he’d take a shot on for the first goal.

“For him to lift his head up and play in Pitts you have to give him credit.

“I’m not wanting to tell Steve Clarke how to do his job but he’s the leading Scot in the Premiership.

“He’s got to be on the radar – it’s not just goals, he brings assists too. He’s on 13 and 11 in the league and six or seven assists and that’s fantastic.

“If you want to spin it he’s scored more league goals than Lyndon Dykes and he got a move to QPR.”

Dundee United manager Tam Courts, whose team dropped down to sixth in the league, had no complaints about the outcome despite his side taking the lead.

He said: “We scored then it feels like we went too passive and protective over our lead.

“The opposition, with the form they’ve been in, put you under pressure and got on level terms.

“It’s then very difficult to get out of that state of mind.

“When we go in front it’s a chance to control our own destiny and we’ve rejected those chances.”

