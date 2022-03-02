‘It was outside the box’ – Graham Alexander on decisive penalty decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It was outside the box’ – Graham Alexander on decisive penalty decision

By Press Association
March 2 2022, 10.56pm
Graham Alexander disagreed with the decisive penalty decision (Martin Rickett/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander disagreed with the decision to award Ross County a penalty in his side’s 1-0 cinch Premiership defeat.

Joseph Hungbo scored the only goal of the game from the spot after Jake Carroll brought down County’s Kayne Ramsay as the right-back drove into the box.

Alexander felt the foul took place outside the penalty area, but admitted his side were not clinical enough as they struggled to find a breakthrough and slipped out of the top six.

“There was a lack of composure but that happens at times because the players are desperate to win but we gave a cheap foul away for their goal,” he said.

“It was outside the box but it was cheap, they get the penalty and the lead and the game became a bit of a slog after that.

“They held on and blocked up the spaces, their goalkeeper made a couple of saves but we didn’t hit the target often enough. That’s become a recurring theme for us.

“We’re not finding the quality to finish off the opportunities we create. I think I might have still been playing the last time we scored from a corner.

“But we have to find the answers because we’ve had a really strong season up until this period but it’s in danger of petering out. We have to bounce back against Dundee and prove we’re up for the fight because if we don’t then we’ll let a promising campaign drift away.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay is looking upwards, however, and he praised the resilience of his side as they secured consecutive wins to move within four points of fourth place.

He said: “One of the best results in football is 1-0 and to come here, keep a clean sheet, get the goal and stand up to the barrage is really pleasing and it gives us back to back to wins for the first time in the season and it keeps that momentum going.”

Mackay was also full of praise for matchwinner Hungbo, who has excelled alongside fellow winger Regan Charles-Cook for the Staggies.

He added: “Joe’s gradually becoming a man. It was a good conversation I had with Watford who I have good ties with and it was about his first step out into men’s football and like any wingers they frustrate you but they’ve got that x-factor.

“He’s got his big pal on the other wing and the two of them are rubbing off on each other and Cookie’s (Regan Charles-Cook’s) been a bit of a mentor to him which also makes a big, big difference.”

