On this day in 2011: Kolo Toure suspended after failed drugs test

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 6.04am
Kolo Toure was handed a six-month ban (Dave Thompson/PA)
Manchester City defender Kolo Toure was suspended after failing a drugs test on this day in 2011.

Toure, who tested positive for a “specified substance”, was later banned for six months.

He blamed the failed test on taking water tablets belonging to his wife.

The Ivorian defender was informed by the Football Association that his A sample returned a positive result and that he was now unavailable to take part in any matches until the issue had been investigated.

Soccer – Barclays Premier League – Manchester City v Liverpool – Etihad Stadium
The World Anti-Doping Agency defines a specified substance as one that is “more susceptible to a credible, non-doping explanation”.

The WADA punishment for such a positive test ranged from a warning to a two-year ban.

Hamilton midfielder Simon Mensing had recently served a four-week ban after he tested positive for a specified substance.

Toure’s failed test automatically triggered the suspension, with City left with no option but to exclude him from their plans until the conclusion of proceedings.

Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Toure is now a coach at Leicester (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Announcing the news in a short statement on the club website, City said: “He has been suspended from participating in all first team and non-first team matches pending the outcome of the legal process.

“There will be no further comment from the football club at this stage.”

Toure made his return from the ban in City’s 2-0 League Cup win over Birmingham in September 2011.

He went on to play for Liverpool and Celtic and is currently first-team coach at Leicester.

