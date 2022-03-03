Football rumours: Bayern Munich join growing list of clubs chasing Djed Spence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Bayern Munich join growing list of clubs chasing Djed Spence

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 7.07am
Nottingham Forest’s Djed Spence (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nottingham Forest's Djed Spence (Isaac Parkin/PA)

What the papers say

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined the growing list of clubs interested in Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence. The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at fellow Sky Bet Championship club Nottingham Forest, has had a stellar season, catching the eye of numerous English and European clubs including Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. Now the Daily Mail, citing Sky Sports, says Bayern Munich are expected to make an approach to Boro about a potential transfer in the summer.

The Daily Star reports Paris St Germain are willing to break the bank in order to persuade Kylian Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes. Citing French outlet Le Parisien, club bosses are set to offer the 23-year-old forward a new contract worth a whopping £799,000 per week. The price is believed to stem from interest from Real Madrid, who have set their sights on a move for the France international.

Christmas Package 2021
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (Jan Kruger/PA)

Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise contender to take the helm at Old Trafford, according to The Times. The paper reports Manchester United bosses view the Real Madrid manager as a potential back-up option if one of the leading candidates, such as Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag or Luis Enrique, falls through.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Rodriguez file photo
James Rodriguez has reportedly not ruled out a return to Everton (Peter Powell/PA)

James Rodriguez: The Al Rayyan midfielder is pondering a return to Everton, according to the Daily Express.

Andreas Christensen: The Daily Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, says Barcelona have all but completed a move for the Chelsea defender.

