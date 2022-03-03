Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull by signing £200m deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull by signing £200m deal

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.04am Updated: March 3 2022, 10.24am
Max Verstappen has signed a new deal with Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Verstappen has signed a new deal with Red Bull (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Max Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull by signing a new five-year contract extension worth a staggering £200million.

The deal, which could earn Verstappen as much as £40million-a-season, is arguably the most lucrative in Formula One history, and will see the world champion remain at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

Verstappen’s current contract, worth around £20m-a-year, was due to expire at the end of next season.

But the Dutchman, 24, has been rewarded for beating Lewis Hamilton to the title.

Verstappen’s salary hike matches the 37-year-old Hamilton’s £80m two-year Mercedes deal which expires at the end of next season.

“I really enjoy being part of the Red Bull Racing team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision,” said Verstappen, who will begin his championship defence in 17 days at the opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

“I love this team and last year was simply incredible. Our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term.”

Verstappen won his maiden world championship at last season's title decider in Abu Dhabi
Verstappen won his maiden world championship at last season’s title decider in Abu Dhabi (PA Wire)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has long been an admirer of Verstappen, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claiming the Dutchman would be his rival’s number one target when Hamilton retires.

But relations between the two parties became strained during last year’s toxic title battle.

For his part, Verstappen, who made his F1 debut in 2015 when he was 17 before becoming the sport’s youngest winner on his Red Bull debut a year later, has always said he will remain with the Milton Keynes team if they delivered a machine capable of fighting for world titles.

His new deal with take him into a 13th season with Red Bull and beyond his 30th birthday.

“To have Max signed with Red Bull through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent,” said Horner.

Verstappen edged out Hamilton to take the 2021 world title
Verstappen edged out Hamilton to take the 2021 world title (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s world championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the team’s long-term planning.

“With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car.”

Verstappen’s entrance as a teenager into the sport raised eyebrows with some feeling he was too young to be on the grid. Indeed, the sport’s rulers moved to introduce a minimum age limit of 18.

But Verstappen, the son of Jos Verstappen who raced alongside seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher in the 1990s, has proved to be among the grid’s finest talents of recent times with 20 wins already to his name.

His championship battle with Hamilton, controversially decided at last December’s concluding round in Abu Dhabi, will go down as one of the best in the sport’s history.

