Ireland prop Andrew Porter ruled out of remainder of Six Nations through injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ireland prop Andrew Porter ruled out of remainder of Six Nations through injury

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.38am
Ireland’s Andrew Porter was injured against Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland’s Andrew Porter was injured against Italy (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been ruled out of the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations due to an ankle issue.

The 26-year-old limped off early in the second half of Sunday’s 57-6 win over Italy in Dublin.

Ireland return to action away to title rivals England on Saturday, March 12 before completing the championship seven days later at home to Scotland.

Leinster player Porter has been in fine form for Andy Farrell’s side, successfully switching from tighthead to loosehead this season.

He is the second member of the Irish front row whose Six Nations campaign has been ended by injury after hooker Ronan Kelleher sustained a shoulder problem in the round-two defeat away to Grand Slam-chasing France.

The Irish Rugby Football Union has confirmed Porter – who was selected by the British and Irish Lions last summer only to miss out due to a toe issue – will return to his province for medical treatment following the results of his scan.

Leinster’s Cian Healy and Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne are in contention to replace Porter at Twickenham, having each featured off the bench during the tournament.

Speaking of Porter’s injury immediately after the Italy game, head coach Farrell said: “He went over on his ankle slightly. He was running it off and he would have been able to carry on but we thought we’d get him off at that stage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier