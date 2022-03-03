George Lapslie in contention for Mansfield but Exeter have Cheick Diabate doubt

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Lapslie could be involved for Mansfield ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter.

The midfielder returned from injury with an appearance from the bench against Bradford last weekend.

Stags boss Nigel Clough could make changes to his side, adding that he will not risk players and “should be able to” cover any potential absences.

Forward Rhys Oates and midfielder George Maris are both doubts for the game.

Cheick Diabate is doubtful for Exeter when they travel to Field Mill.

Manager Matt Taylor said the forward is still sore after picking up a knock against Bristol Rovers last weekend and the Stags clash could come too soon.

Forward Jevani Brown also picked up a knock at the weekend and is a doubt for the game.

Taylor revealed that Offrande Zanzala could be involved and the striker has been back in training for a couple of days.