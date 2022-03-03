Mark Hughes could hand Dion Pereira a Bradford debut against Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Hughes could hand Dion Pereira a Bradford debut against Swindon

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 12.44pm
Mark Hughes may have Dion Pereira available for selection for the first time on Saturday (Tim Markland/PA)
Dion Pereira could finally make his Bradford debut when they come up against Swindon in League Two on Saturday.

The 22-year-old winger has been riddled with numerous injuries since arriving on loan from Luton in January and but could finally make his bow at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Winger Jamie Walker could return from injury after suffering from a hamstring issue which has kept him out of the last three league games.

New boss Mark Hughes has had a full week to work with his players as City look to end a run of four straight defeats.

Swindon are waiting on the fitness of Harry McKirdy as they prepare for their trip to Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old forward scored the opener in their 2-1 defeat to Salford last weekend but was brought off 10 minutes later after he rolled his ankle.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry will be checked on after he also suffered an ankle injury in the same game.

Midfielder Jack Payne remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a knee injury and Ben Gladwin remains out with a hamstring issue.

