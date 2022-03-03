Mark Hughes could hand Dion Pereira a Bradford debut against Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dion Pereira could finally make his Bradford debut when they come up against Swindon in League Two on Saturday.

The 22-year-old winger has been riddled with numerous injuries since arriving on loan from Luton in January and but could finally make his bow at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

Winger Jamie Walker could return from injury after suffering from a hamstring issue which has kept him out of the last three league games.

New boss Mark Hughes has had a full week to work with his players as City look to end a run of four straight defeats.

Swindon are waiting on the fitness of Harry McKirdy as they prepare for their trip to Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old forward scored the opener in their 2-1 defeat to Salford last weekend but was brought off 10 minutes later after he rolled his ankle.

On-loan Aston Villa striker Louie Barry will be checked on after he also suffered an ankle injury in the same game.

Midfielder Jack Payne remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a knee injury and Ben Gladwin remains out with a hamstring issue.