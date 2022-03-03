Chef de mission: ParalympicsGB were adamant Russia and Belarus shouldn’t compete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chef de mission: ParalympicsGB were adamant Russia and Belarus shouldn’t compete

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 2.45pm
Belarusian athletes and their Russian counterparts have been banned from the Beijing Paralympics (Adam Davy/PA)
Belarusian athletes and their Russian counterparts have been banned from the Beijing Paralympics (Adam Davy/PA)

Chef de mission Phil Smith says ParalympicsGB were adamant Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be allowed to compete at Beijing 2022 due to the “horrific” events in Ukraine.

Athletes from those countries have been banned from the Winter Games after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reversed its original ruling to allow them to participate under a neutral flag.

The GB team were in the process of discussing what action they would take to the governing body’s controversial initial decision when the U-turn was announced.

IPC president Andrew Parsons said 83 athletes would now be unable to take part in the Games
IPC president Andrew Parsons said 83 athletes would now be unable to take part in the Games (Joe Toth for OIS/PA)

Ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony in the Chinese capital, team leader Smith says the British delegation stands with “our Ukrainian friends” following the ongoing invasion of their homeland.

“Clearly what’s going on in Ukraine currently is horrific and all our sympathies are with the people of Ukraine, no less so than our Ukrainian Paralympic colleagues out here in Beijing,” he told the PA news agency.

“It was ParalympicsGB’s position from the outset that we didn’t believe that Russia or Belarus should have any athletes at the Paralympic Games due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

“Obviously we were disappointed yesterday when the IPC made their initial decision and we shared that disappointment publicly and with the IPC, so we welcome the decision today to overturn their original decision and know that Belarusian and Russian athletes will not participate in Beijing 2022.

“We stand with our Ukrainian friends against the horror of what is happening in their homeland and support them at the Games.

“Their athlete delegation only arrived yesterday but we’ve continually offered our support.”

IPC president Andrew Parsons confirmed 83 athletes would now be unable to take part in the Games, adding that the situation in the athletes’ villages had “become untenable”.

Smith said he had not been approached directly by any of Britain’s 24 Paralympians regarding the situation.

Asked how GB would have responded had Russian and Belarusian competitors been permitted to remain, he said: “We hadn’t got to a point where we had made a decision as to what we would do.

“As a hypothetical question, it’s a very difficult one to answer.

“Clearly the welfare, the safety of our athletes is at the forefront of everything we do and I’m just delighted that our athletes will be able to compete.

“It’s been a challenging couple of days for everyone and for our friends and colleagues in Ukraine for much longer than that.

“But here out in Beijing our Paralympics team are ready to go and absolutely we hope that the focus out here for the next 10 days will be on the sport and the incredible achievements of our athletes.

“The mood among the team is great.”

The IPC choice to exclude Russia and Belarus was taken because of the threat of widespread withdrawals from other countries, in addition to safety concerns.

Smith had words of sympathy for the unfortunate athletes departing because of the actions of their governments.

“It’s hard not to have sympathy with any athlete who trains for that length of time, qualifies for a Games and then ultimately isn’t able to take the field of play,” he said.

“But from a British point of view, what we’re concentrating on is our athletes who are going to be out there on the field of play and are ready to go.

“We’ve got a brilliant team and I really think we’ve got the opportunity to do something special and make some amazing memories for the British public to cheer on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier