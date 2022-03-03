Rio Adebisi remains sidelined as Crewe welcome Wycombe for milestone match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rio Adebisi remains sidelined as Crewe welcome Wycombe for milestone match

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 2.46pm
Rio Adebisi, right, is set to miss the rest of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rio Adebisi, right, is set to miss the rest of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crewe will be without full-back Rio Adebisi for a further four months.

It was revealed ahead of Alex’s Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe on Saturday that Adebisi, who has not played since suffering a foot injury in late December, will need an operation.

His replacement Tariq Uwakwe is also sidelined with a knee injury while Ryan Alebiosu and Scott Kashket are nearing returns.

Mikael Mandron is back running as he continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, with Zac Williams and Manchester City loanee Ben Knight also sidelined.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth will mark his 500th match in charge of the Chairboys.

Having seen his side end a seven-match winless run against Cambridge on Tuesday, Ainsworth could stick with the same team.

Defender Ryan Tafazolli and midfielder Anis Mehmeti, who scored two goals in the 3-0 victory, should both be confident of keeping their places after making an impact on their returns to the side.

Midfielder Curtis Thompson has missed the last three games with a knee problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]