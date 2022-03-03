Portsmouth suffer Reeco Hackett injury blow before Accrington game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Portsmouth suffer Reeco Hackett injury blow before Accrington game

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 3.19pm
Portsmouth’s Reeco Hackett is out for the rest of the season (Will Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth are without Reeco Hackett for the visit of Accrington in Sky Bet League One after the winger was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Hackett suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s clash with Fleetwood and has since learned that he requires surgery.

Midfielder Ronan Curtis misses Saturday’s encounter as he completes a two-match ban for accumulating 10 bookings.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) are working their way back towards full fitness while Michael Jacobs is still out with a knee injury.

Stanley defender Mitch Clark will miss the game at Fratton Park through suspension.

Clark is beginning a three-game ban for his sending-off late in Saturday’s victory over Wycombe.

Yeboah Amankwah is back in training and could come into contention after missing the last three games with a knock.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

