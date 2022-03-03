Portsmouth suffer Reeco Hackett injury blow before Accrington game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Portsmouth are without Reeco Hackett for the visit of Accrington in Sky Bet League One after the winger was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Hackett suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s clash with Fleetwood and has since learned that he requires surgery.

Midfielder Ronan Curtis misses Saturday’s encounter as he completes a two-match ban for accumulating 10 bookings.

Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) are working their way back towards full fitness while Michael Jacobs is still out with a knee injury.

Stanley defender Mitch Clark will miss the game at Fratton Park through suspension.

Clark is beginning a three-game ban for his sending-off late in Saturday’s victory over Wycombe.

Yeboah Amankwah is back in training and could come into contention after missing the last three games with a knock.

Jay Rich-Baghuelou remains on the sidelines with an ankle injury.