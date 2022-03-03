Colchester will give Cole Skuse a late fitness check ahead of Port Vale clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colchester will give Cole Skuse a late fitness check ahead of Port Vale clash

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 3.22pm
Cole Skuse is a doubt for Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)
Cole Skuse is a doubt for Colchester (Nick Potts/PA)

Colchester will check on Cole Skuse ahead of their League Two clash with Port Vale on Saturday.

The veteran midfielder had to be substituted after only 23 minutes against Leyton Orient on Tuesday after picking up an injury.

Emyr Huws came on to replace him and could come into the starting line-up if Skuse is not available.

Defender Ryan Clampin (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Port Vale are monitoring James Gibbons.

The defender, who has recently recovered from a hamstring injury, was left limping by a heavy tackle late on against Harrogate in midweek.

Jamie Proctor could return after being rested for the match on Tuesday as Vale ease him back following a tendon problem.

Tom Conlon has not played since mid-January because of an Achilles issue.

