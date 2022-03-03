Dylan Bahamboula available for Oldham after suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dylan Bahamboula available for Oldham after suspension

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 3.25pm
Dylan Bahamboula could be an option for Oldham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dylan Bahamboula could be an option for Oldham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dylan Bahamboula is available again for Oldham’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Carlisle.

The midfielder returns from a three-game suspension and could be an option for manager John Sheridan.

Sheridan could tweak his side and did make two changes against Crawley in midweek, with Temitope Obadeyi & Raphael Diarra coming into the starting line-up.

Forward Junior Luamba is still out with a hamstring injury.

Carlisle manager Paul Simpson may keep his team unchanged.

Simpson’s side have recorded two wins from two games since he took over and he may opt to stick to the same winning formula.

Kelvin Mellor is not expected to return until April, while Rod McDonald and Brennan Dickenson are edging closer to a return but the game could come too soon.

The Blues are still without defender Joel Senior, who recently underwent knee surgery.

