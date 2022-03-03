Russell Martin almost has a full-strength Swansea squad to pick from

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swansea have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash against Coventry.

Nathanael Ogbeta is the only absentee with a hamstring injury which has prevented the full-back making his debut since a January switch from Shrewsbury.

Russell Martin’s side bounced back from a 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United to beat West Brom 2-0 on Monday.

And Martin could select the same side as they bid to win successive league matches for the first time since November.

Coventry will be without Fankaty Dabo for their trip to Swansea.

Dabo was shown his second red card of the season in the closing stages of last weekend’s home draw against Preston.

Manger Mark Robins will hope that Jodi Jones is available after missing the last three matches with a knee problem.

Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen all remain sidelined.