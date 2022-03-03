Tom Holmes and Scott Dann set to boost Reading squad for Millwall match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading could welcome back central-defensive duo Tom Holmes and Scott Dann back for the visit of Millwall.

Holmes missed last weekend’s defeat at Blackpool with a hip injury while Dann has been out since mid-January due to a hamstring problem.

But both have trained this week and should be involved.

Josh Laurent looks set to miss out again with an ankle injury.

Millwall will check on the fitness of Benik Afobe, Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett.

On-loan Stoke striker Afobe is back in training after a hamstring injury.

The Lions are awaiting the results of scans on Hutchinson and Bennett to see whether they will be available.

Teenage striker Nana Boateng has been ruled out through injury.