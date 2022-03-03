Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker back for Stoke against Blackpool By Press Association March 3 2022, 3.59pm Phil Jagielka was cup-tied in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Stoke can welcome back Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker for the visit of Blackpool. Jagielka and Baker were cup-tied as City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace in midweek. Morgan Fox is halfway through a three-match suspension following his red card against Bournemouth. Abdallah Sima is closing in on a return from back and groin problems. Blackpool will assess the fitness of Jordan Gabriel. The right-back had to go off after suffering a leg knock during the 4-1 win over Reading. The Seasiders will also check if defender Marvin Ekpiteta came through the match unscathed after a recent hamstring problem. A lengthy injury list still includes Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Neil Critchley faces decision over Marvin Ekpiteta before Blackpool host Reading QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace face late fitness tests for Blackpool clash Failure to award ‘stonewall penalty’ displeases Neil Critchley as Blackpool draw Joel Bagan celebrates Cardiff equaliser as spoils are shared with Blackpool