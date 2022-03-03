Rotherham have fitness concern over an unnamed player ahead of MK Dons clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rotherham have a fitness concern over an unnamed player as they look to take a huge step towards League One promotion against MK Dons.

Boss Paul Warne said he had an “important player” struggling with illness, but hopes he is fit enough to train on Friday ahead of the game.

Dan Barlaser is back after missing the midweek draw at Shrewsbury following the birth of his first child, but Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller are both still sidelined with hamstring issues.

A win would see the Millers move 13 points clear of third-placed MK Dons with 10 games left and surely put one foot back in the Championship.

MK Dons will welcome back Daniel Harvie for the visit to South Yorkshire.

The defender has served a ban for 10 yellow cards and returns to Liam Manning’s squad.

David Kasumu made his first start since January in last week’s win over Bolton and will again hope to be involved if there were no ill-effects.

The Dons have raised their own automatic promotion hopes having embarked on an eight-game unbeaten run.