Tomas Kalas should be available for Bristol City’s meeting with Birmingham

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 4.42pm
Bristol City’s Tomas Kalas could feature against Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol City's Tomas Kalas could feature against Birmingham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson expects to have Tomas Kalas available for the visit of Birmingham.

Kalas was forced off with 10 minutes remaining of City’s loss to Nottingham Forest but has recovered from what Pearson called a “heavy knock”.

Goalkeeper Max O’Leary and defender Rob Atkinson are back in training, with the latter a contender for Saturday’s squad following a calf strain.

George Tanner (hamstring), Callum O’Dowda (knee) and Andy King (hamstring) are continuing their respective rehabilitation programmes.

Birmingham manager Lee Bowyer hopes to have defender Marc Roberts available for the trip to Ashton Gate.

Roberts has trained this week after missing the last five games and is set to return.

Scott Hogan could be included amongst the substitutes after training on Thursday, while Lyle Taylor may also be fit after suffering a muscle injury in the warm-up ahead of the loss to Huddersfield.

Troy Deeney, George Friend and Teden Mengi remain sidelined.

