Michael Appleton may consider shaking up Lincoln line-up after home defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Michael Appleton may consider shaking up Lincoln line-up after home defeat

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 4.49pm
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton labelled the 2-0 home defeat by Gillingham on Tuesday night as “not good enough” (Nick Potts/PA)
Lincoln boss Michael Appleton labelled the 2-0 home defeat by Gillingham on Tuesday night as “not good enough” (Nick Potts/PA)

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton could look to shake up his side for the visit of Sky Bet League One promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday.

Appleton labelled the 2-0 home defeat by Gillingham on Tuesday night as “not good enough”, having switched to a 4-4-2 line-up with fit again striker Tom Hopper joining John Marquis in attack.

On loan Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen are options for Appleton as he aims to avoid a third straight defeat.

Midfielder Max Sanders also came off the bench against the Gills, so could be in line for a return to the starting XI, while defender Adam Jackson continues to manage an ankle problem.

Sheffield Wednesday sit fifth in the table after chalking up a third straight win with a 5-2 victory over Burton on Tuesday night.

Midfielder George Byers missed the game with a slight muscle strain, while defender Lewis Gibson will be hoping for another opportunity after making his first start in over four months.

Forward Lee Gregory and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could both be back in contention for the trip to the Sincil Bank after returning to training from their own injury lay-offs.

Saido Berahino’s fitness continues to be managed, which saw him come off the bench for the last 30 minutes on Tuesday night to replace Sylla Sow.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier