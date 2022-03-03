Paul O’Connell: Ireland must be prepared for a ‘big performance’ from England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul O’Connell: Ireland must be prepared for a ‘big performance’ from England

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 4.53pm
Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell won three times at Twickenham as a player (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell won three times at Twickenham as a player (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell fears Guinness Six Nations title rivals England are “on the verge of a big performance”.

Andy Farrell’s side must win at Twickenham next weekend to keep alive their quest for championship glory.

Eddie Jones’ hosts are in a similar situation to the Irish, having registered two wins and a loss so far, with both sides attempting to overhaul Grand Slam-chasing France.

After defeat to Scotland in round one of the tournament, new-look England recovered to brush aside perennial wooden spoon winners Italy before stuttering past Wales last time out.

O’Connell, who won three times at the home of English rugby as a player, is braced for major test and admits Ireland need to refine all areas of their play.

“We need to improve everywhere,” he said. “We’re going to Twickenham with a full crowd.

“England I think are just bubbling and are just on the verge of a big performance, so every part of what we do needs to be done better.

“There isn’t any one particular area but everything just needs to be a little bit more accurate. One of the big things when we’re away from home is just being calm. That’s one of the big things for the lads.

Ireland play at Twickenham in round four of the 2022 Six Nations
Ireland play at Twickenham in round four of the 2022 Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

“There’s never any lack of intent, or passion, or emotion when these boys play for Ireland. It’s just being calm on the big occasion.”

Ireland dispatched depleted Italy on Sunday to make it 14 Dublin wins from 15 under head coach Farrell.

Away games have proved far trickier during the Farrell era, with triumphs at Murrayfield and Rome the only two victories from seven fixtures on the road.

Two of those defeats came at Twickenham in 2020.

Hooker Rob Herring, who returned from a calf issue as a replacement against the Azzurri and is competing with Dan Sheehan for a start, believes a big away success is the next step for the team’s development.

“It’s massively important for us,” said South Africa-born Herring.

“Going away to England, we challenge ourselves to play the game we want to play and not be afraid we do that.

“To do it away from home in a cauldron like Twickenham, the atmosphere there, it’s a different experience.

“For the growth of the group it’ll be really good for us to go and put in a good performance.”

Ireland’s preparations have been hit by the loss of prop Andrew Porter for the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle issue.

Rob Herring wants to regain Ireland’s number two jersey
Rob Herring wants to regain Ireland’s number two jersey (Adam Davy/PA)

Fellow front-rower Ronan Kelleher was already ruled out after sustaining a shoulder problem in the round-two defeat to France, leaving Herring competing with Sheehan for the number two shirt.

“I think hooker is a very competitive position throughout Ireland at the moment,” said the Ulster man.

“The last Six Nations I was starting a few games, guys have come in and taken their chances. I think we have a group here where we’re all trying to push each other on.

“I want to be fighting for that jersey and want to be starting but on any given week I’ll do whatever role the team needs me to do.

“They’re good blokes (Sheehan and Kelleher), and we all work hard together to try and improve the group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]