Harrogate nearing full strength for visit of Hartlepool By Press Association March 3 2022, 4.55pm Rory McArdle is close to a return for Harrogate (Isaac Parkin/PA) Harrogate are nearing a full-strength squad ahead of the visit of Hartlepool. Only defenders Rory McArdle and Simon Power are unavailable following the midweek draw with Port Vale. Calum Kavanagh was on the bench against Vale following a recent injury and will hope to be involved again. Harrogate can go above their visitors in the table with a win. Hartlepool will assess Bryn Morris ahead of the trip south. Morris has an ankle injury but is expected to return to training in the latter part of the week, with boss Graeme Lee assessing him "day-by-day". Zaine Francis-Angol (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (thigh) continue to miss out. Neill Byrne is still suspended while Joe Grey was a half-time substitute in the midweek defeat at Walsall and will hope to earn a start.