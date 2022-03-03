Marcus Browne and Mark Sykes doubtful for Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford have doubts over Marcus Browne and Mark Sykes for the Sky Bet League One match against Burton.

Forward Browne, on loan from Middlesbrough, was forced off during the second half of the midweek defeat at Portsmouth with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Sykes missed the trip to Fratton Park because of a chest issue and Saturday’s game could come too soon for a return.

James Henry is set for a scan on a groin problem, while captain Elliott Moore (ankle) continues his own recovery.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could again switch up his team after slumping to a 5-2 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Hasselbaink had made five changes to the side at Hillsborough, where midfielder Adlene Guedioura marked his first Brewers start with a first-half goal.

Deji Oshilaja, wing-back William Kokolo, Gassan Ahadme and forward Oumar Niasse, who was also on target against the Owls, will all be hoping for another opportunity.

Midfielder Conor Shaughnessy is an option from the bench, while Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) is set for another couple of weeks rehabilitation.