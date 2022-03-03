Marcus Browne and Mark Sykes doubtful for Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marcus Browne and Mark Sykes doubtful for Oxford

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 5.29pm
Marcus Browne , on loan from Middlesbrough, scored an early goal against Portsmouth, but was later forced off injured (John Walton/PA)
Marcus Browne , on loan from Middlesbrough, scored an early goal against Portsmouth, but was later forced off injured (John Walton/PA)

Oxford have doubts over Marcus Browne and Mark Sykes for the Sky Bet League One match against Burton.

Forward Browne, on loan from Middlesbrough, was forced off during the second half of the midweek defeat at Portsmouth with a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Sykes missed the trip to Fratton Park because of a chest issue and Saturday’s game could come too soon for a return.

James Henry is set for a scan on a groin problem, while captain Elliott Moore (ankle) continues his own recovery.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink could again switch up his team after slumping to a 5-2 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Hasselbaink had made five changes to the side at Hillsborough, where midfielder Adlene Guedioura marked his first Brewers start with a first-half goal.

Deji Oshilaja, wing-back William Kokolo, Gassan Ahadme and forward Oumar Niasse, who was also on target against the Owls, will all be hoping for another opportunity.

Midfielder Conor Shaughnessy is an option from the bench, while Ciaran Gilligan (hamstring) is set for another couple of weeks rehabilitation.

