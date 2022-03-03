Crawley boss John Yems handed touchline ban over ‘clowns’ comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crawley boss John Yems handed touchline ban over ‘clowns’ comments

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 5.31pm
Crawley boss John Yems must serve a three-match touchline ban (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley boss John Yems must serve a three-match touchline ban (Steven Paston/PA)

Crawley boss John Yems has been handed a three-match touchline ban by the Football Association for calling match officials “clowns”.

Yems went on a tirade against referee Brett Huxtable and his assistants after Crawley’s 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool, where Omar Bogle avoided a red card for a bad tackle on Josh Payne and then went on to score the winner.

He said in an interview published on Crawley’s official website: “You can’t say nothing to these clowns because they won’t do nothing.

“And I mean clowns. Absolutely ruined the game.

“But you can’t say nothing to these clowns because they won’t do nothing.

“And then the geezer scores a goal. Payney will be out now. Payney has got a mark on his leg like Jack the Ripper has got hold of him.”

Yems must now watch the next three games from the stands and has also been hit with a £2,250 after admitting four breaches of FA Rule E3.

An FA statement read: “John Yems has been suspended from the touchline for three matches and fined £2,250 after admitting a consolidated charge for four breaches of FA Rule E3.

“The Crawley Town FC manager used abusive and insulting words towards a match official following the end of their EFL League Two fixture against Hartlepool United FC on Saturday 12 February 2022. He also used abusive and insulting words and gestures towards a match official following his dismissal.

“In addition, comments made by John Yems during media interviews for Crawley Town FC’s channels and a local newspaper following the same fixture constituted improper conduct as they are personally offensive and attack the integrity of the match official and bring the game into disrepute.

“An independent Regulatory Commission was subsequently convened and imposed the above sanction during a paper hearing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]