Christian Doidge happy to shoulder more responsibility at Hibs

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 5.39pm
Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is looking for goals (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hibernian striker Christian Doidge is looking for goals (Jane Barlow/PA)

Christian Doidge has accepted there is more responsibility on him now to find the net for Hibernian after fellow striker Kevin Nisbet was ruled out for the season.

Doidge was handed only his sixth start of the season on Wednesday in the wake of Nisbet’s knee injury.

Hibs recorded their second consecutive goalless draw and Doidge is now on the lookout for his first goal since netting in the opening two cinch Premiership games of the season.

The Welshman told Hibs TV: “I’m gutted for Kev. He’s a massive player for us and he’s been great since he came in last season.

“I’m really disappointed for him, but I’m sure he is going to come back stronger.

“Obviously I’m going to be getting a few more minutes now and hopefully I can lead the line for the lads.”

Doidge will be looking for only his seventh start of the season when Hibs host St Johnstone on Saturday looking to turn their recent goalless draws into wins.

“We have just got to keep creating chances and hope that the front lads score some goals,” he said.

“I think we are doing the right things. We are keeping it tight at the back and it’s just down to the front lads now to create some more chances and put the ball in the net.”

