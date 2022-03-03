Stephen Schumacher could rotate side for Morecambe clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth boss Stephen Schumacher could look to freshen up the team to get their play-off push back on track against Sky Bet League One strugglers Morecambe.

The Pilgrims suffered a second straight defeat when beaten 1-0 at home by leaders Rotherham on Tuesday night, when Schumacher made four changes as captain Joe Edwards returned to the side.

Steven Sessegnon, on loan from Fulham, was an unused substitute as he looks to return from a hamstring problem, while Ryan Broom, forward Niall Ennis and Luke Jephcott are all pushing for a recall.

Midfielder Alfie Lewis is set for a spell out after picking up a thigh injury during training, defender Dan Scarr has a torn hamstring while George Cooper and Brendan Galloway will miss the rest of the campaign with respective knee problems.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams must decide whether to rotate after naming an unchanged starting line-up and squad for last week’s 1-1 draw against play-off chasers Ipswich.

Adams, who has returned to the club for a second spell in charge, brought on Aaron Wildig at half-time, with the midfielder putting the Shrimps in front before a late equaliser.

Adam Phillips, on loan from Burnley, also impressed after coming off the bench, while veteran forward Jonathan Obika is another option.

Defenders Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah continue to be assessed as they look to make a return to action after recent lay-offs.