Joe Garner suspended for Fleetwood’s clash with Ipswich

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 6.23pm
Joe Garner was sent off in Fleetwood’s loss at his old club Wigan (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Joe Garner was sent off in Fleetwood’s loss at his old club Wigan (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Fleetwood will be without Joe Garner for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Ipswich at Highbury Stadium.

The forward begins a three-match ban after being sent off late on during the 2-0 loss at Wigan on Tuesday.

That was only Garner’s second appearance after a three-month lay-off with a shoulder problem.

The Cod Army have a considerable injury list, which for the last outing included Ellis Harrison, Ged Garner, Josh Harrop, Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, Brad Halliday, Darnell Johnson and Harrison Holgate.

Ipswich have no fresh selection issues from their 1-1 draw at Morecambe last Saturday.

Midfielders Lee Evans and Kyle Edwards remain unavailable due to knee and quad issues respectively.

Matt Penney has recovered from a minor ankle injury sustained in training.

Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys are ninth, six points outside the play-off places, while Stephen Crainey’s Fleetwood – winless in eight games – are 19th, two points above the relegation zone.

