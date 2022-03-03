Joe Lewis says struggling Dons need ‘spark’ as they try to turn season around

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Lewis says struggling Dons need ‘spark’ as they try to turn season around

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.31pm
Joe Lewis admits Aberdeen need a spark (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Joe Lewis admits Aberdeen need a spark (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis admits they do not look like a team that are going to seize the chance of a top-six place.

The Pittodrie club captain says they need to produce more hard work and energy in the four games before the split.

The Dons fell to 10th place in the cinch Premiership after a 2-0 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday to leave Jim Goodwin with two points from his opening three matches and the team without a win in nine games.

“It’s absolutely not where Aberdeen should be,” Lewis said. “Going higher up in the table is there for a team who wants to grab it, but right now we are not really looking like a team who are going to do that.

“We have to show resilience and fight. The manager is not asking for miracles from anyone. He’s asking for hard work and athleticism and to put ourselves about. There wasn’t enough of that.

“We certainly need to show more energy and willingness to run and tackle regardless of whether anyone is feeling confident or not.

“That’s non-negotiable really and it’s something that we need to inject in our game and show more fight.

“It was difficult against Hearts because they are a good side. But we need to move forward and find that spark from somewhere.”

The Dons are three points off the top half and their next chance to turn their season around comes at Ibrox against Rangers, against whom they have drawn twice this season.

“It needs to be a spark,” Lewis said. “We have had decent performances against Rangers this season and we need to replicate those performances and show a lot more than we did against Hearts.

“The games will run out soon but the league is condensed and there is an opportunity for someone to go out and grab it and go on a run. We need to show the willingness to go on a run.”

