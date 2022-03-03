Callum McGregor: Celtic will need to stay calm and patient during ‘nervy’ run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum McGregor: Celtic will need to stay calm and patient during ‘nervy’ run-in

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.31pm
Callum McGregor’s late goal settled Celtic fans’ nerves against St Mirren (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic captain Callum McGregor admits patience and composure will be key requirements for his team during the title run-in.

The cinch Premiership leaders had to overcome a solid defensive wall from St Mirren as well as some audible frustration from the Celtic Park crowd before beating the Paisley side 2-0 on Wednesday.

The breakthrough came when Cameron Carter-Vickers lashed home in the 55th minute after getting the break of the ball from a set-piece.

Although St Mirren never threatened, the edginess only really disappeared when McGregor added a late second.

The result kept Celtic three points clear of Rangers with nine games left and McGregor knows they will face similar tests of their nerve in the coming months.

While Celtic were not at their free-flowing best, McGregor said: “We try and play a type of football that requires patience sometimes as well.

“When you get teams that come and sit low, it is hard to break down. You have to keep moving the ball and keep shifting it side to side to try and find that opening to get you a goal.

“It can come from a set-play, it can come from a mistake or whatever. You’ve just got to be ready to take the chance.

“That’s our game. We want to pin teams in and make it hard for them to defend till we get that opening. But it does require patience.

“It’s going to be a nervy run-in towards the end. It’s just about the players and everybody staying calm and trusting what has got us this far.

“It works, so we stay calm and keep doing the right things. Hopefully we will do enough to get there.”

The frustration was especially audible in the home support from about the half-hour mark until the opener.

“People will misplace passes and give the ball away,” McGregor said. “You have to accept that it’s part of the game.

“As long as people are trying to do the right thing, and trying to do what the manager is asking them to do within that structure, you just keep everybody calm.

“We understand the frustration sometimes when it’s 0-0 and it’s a little bit edgy. But we always try to do the right thing.

“It’s a learning curve for the players but everyone has got to stay calm and focused on what we are trying to do,

“It’s just frustration. That’s the  pressure you get playing at a big club. You have to take that on your shoulders and still be able to perform, still do the right thing, still do what the manager is asking you to do.

“There are some new players, some young players, but I think they’re handling it well.”

The Celtic fans and players are likely to need patience on Sunday when they travel to the Tony Macaroni Arena to face Livingston.

Celtic have not scored in two games against Livi this season and have not won in their past five visits to West Lothian.

“We have kind of struggled to pick up results, especially away, so we just try to implement the game model that we want,” McGregor said.

“We will look at it over the next couple of days, anticipate what they will do and try to come up with a game plan to beat that.”

