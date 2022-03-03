Michael Van Gerwen routs Peter Wright in final after finding Premier League form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Michael Van Gerwen routs Peter Wright in final after finding Premier League form

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 10.55pm
Michael Van Gerwen found his form to win the fourth round of the Premier League (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Michael Van Gerwen finally arrived at the 2022 Premier League after whitewashing world champion Peter Wright in the final on his way to winning round four in Exeter.

The Dutchman produced some of his best form to breeze past Jonny Clayton and Michael Smith before stepping it up even further against Wright in the final, cruising to a 6-0 victory.

Van Gerwen had an off-colour 2021 and made a slow start to the revamped tournament this year but found his groove, dropping just three legs across his three matches to move up to second in the overall table, a point behind Wright.

He becomes the fourth different winner in the four rounds so far with Wright, Clayton and Gerwyn Price also victorious.

But on this form the rest of the field will be wary of Van Gerwen, who feels the best might yet be to come.

“It was really important, tonight I played some good darts and you can build into the rest of the Premier League, it is always hard especially when you aren’t at your best,” he said on Sky Sports.

“I played well, it was good to win the night and I think there is more to come.”

After his disappointing time last year and a sluggish start to 2022, Van Gerwen remained confident things would come good.

“To panic is a weak sign, I am everything but I am not weak. I have been waiting for this for a long time, I know it’s hard because there are so many good darts players, but you have to take your chances.

“You have to believe in your own opportunity, what anyone else thinks you have to do it yourself.

“People think it’s easy to win but that is not how it is. You have to do the right thing at the right moment, week after week, throw after throw.”

Wright remains on the top after making his third final in four weeks, having beaten Price and James Wade on his way to the final.

