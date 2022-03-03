Boreham Wood ready to celebrate cup run despite disappointment at Everton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boreham Wood ready to celebrate cup run despite disappointment at Everton defeat

By Press Association
March 3 2022, 11.23pm
Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard salutes the fans following the final whistle following the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday March 3, 2022.
Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard salutes the fans following the final whistle following the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Picture date: Thursday March 3, 2022.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard was “gutted” his side could not put up more of a challenge in their 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park but admits his players will celebrate with a few beers after an incredible FA Cup run.

Everton striker Salomon Rondon’s second-half double – the first goals conceded by the Vanarama National League side in the competition this season in their sixth tie – ended their participation, but their exit against top-flight opposition 77 places above them was no disgrace.

“What this group of players have achieved, what this club has achieved, has been fantastic,” said Garrard.

Salomon Rondon scores
Salomon Rondon scored twice for Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I am just gutted we haven’t been able to give our fans a moment – they were colossal all evening and it was a shame we didn’t test Asmir (Begovic) in goal enough, but what we have achieved in this cup run has been fantastic.

“To come to Goodison in the first 45 minutes and not concede was immense and that is 500 minutes without conceding a goal in the FA Cup, so we have to take great pride in what we have achieved.

“They (Everton) went up several gears in the second half when they brought on Richarlison, with the way he and Rondon work together, and (Anthony) Gordon is unbelievable, frightening.

“I’m glad we didn’t open up too much as they could have had three or four.

“The boys thoroughly deserve a few beers with the extended staff as this has been a team effort.”

Boreham Wood chairman Danny Hunter has reportedly offered the squad a mini-break to Dubai this month after their cup run.

Boreham Wood fans
Boreham Wood fans were dreaming of another FA Cup upset (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are going for a winter break in Dubai,” added Garrard. “We have a free weekend in March and it is something we are looking at – that shows you the measure of the chairman, that he thinks the boys need to be rewarded.”

Everton boss Frank Lampard praised Rondon for his attitude, having not had regular game time.

“He’s been an ideal squad member with his attitude and when he comes in he contributes and he gives us something different, a physical presence in the box and we need that,” said Lampard.

Everton sent on Richarlison at half-time and that turned the tide in their favour.

“I am here not that long and the players need to hear a message, not just me shouting at them,” he said of his half-time team talk.

“We made a change to get Richarlison on, another player behind their midfield line. I have got no problem with how the game went.”

