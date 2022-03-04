Anya Shrubsole: Positive result in Australia camp has everyone on high alert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Anya Shrubsole: Positive result in Australia camp has everyone on high alert

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 6.21am
England’s Anya Shrubsole says a positive Covid-19 test in the Australia squad has ‘put everyone on high alert’ on the eve of the two sides’ Women’s World Cup opener in New Zealand (Simon Marper/PA)
England’s Anya Shrubsole says a positive Covid-19 test in the Australia squad has “put everyone on high alert” on the eve of the two sides’ Women’s World Cup opener in New Zealand.

Australian all-rounder Ash Gardner has been forced to isolate for 10 days under the ICC and New Zealand government’s health rules after returning positive RAT and PCR tests earlier this week.

While the rest of the Australian camp returned negative tests, it means Gardner will miss Australia and England’s opening match in Hamilton on Saturday, as well as Australia’s second match against Pakistan.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Shrubsole said Gardner’s positive result was a reminder to everyone playing in the tournament that Covid “isn’t going to go away”.

She said: “First and foremost, my thoughts go to Ash. No one wants anyone in any team to get Covid and have to isolate, so I can imagine it’s pretty gutting for her and hopefully she’ll only miss a couple of games.

“I’d have been amazed if it was a Covid-free tournament. You obviously have your fingers crossed and hope that, but I guess it just puts everyone on high alert. You know that it’s always a possibility.

“It’s been two years now and Covid isn’t going to go away. Fingers crossed there isn’t too much of it around and we can have a really good tournament.”

Despite the positive test, Shrubsole was adamant that stricter health measures, such as bio-secure bubbles, were not necessary.

“Having been involved in some really strict Covid bubbles, my answer would be no,” she said.

“They’re really, really challenging and I think to ask players to do that over and over and over again just isn’t sustainable.

“We have to find a way, globally, with governing bodies or whatever when they have series, to make it work with a bit of a backdrop of Covid.

“I’m absolutely gutted for Ash that it’s happened to her, but I do think it’s inevitable and I don’t think the answer is really strict bio-secure bubbles because they’re just not realistic over a long period of time.”

As for the match itself, Shrubsole insisted England were not haunted by their recent Ashes failure, in which the tourists failed to win a match, and were “in as good a place as we can be” to open their tournament on the right foot.

She said: “There’s no getting away from the fact the Ashes was a really difficult tour, but we know, particularly at the front end of the tour, we played some really good cricket.

“We’ve had two really positive warm-up games, batters and bowlers have had time out in the middle and they’ve got some runs and wickets under their belt… so we’re in as good a place as we can be to come out here against Australia and get the tournament underway.”

