Football rumours: Manchester City receive major boost in Lautaro Martinez chase

What the papers say

Manchester City have received a boost in their efforts in securing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Sun reports the Italian club have made plans to pursue Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram as a potential replacement for Martinez.

The Daily Mail says Barcelona are looking to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Bosses at the Spanish club are believed to be lining up a summer transfer, with preliminary talks said to have already taken place.

Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez is on Aston Villa’s wishlist (Peter Byrne/PA)

Aston Villa are also rumoured to be gearing up for a big summer transfer window. The Daily Express reports the club are exploring avenues to sign both AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez.

Staying with Villa, Birmingham Live says the club have received a price tag for transfer target Georginio Wijnaldum. Citing Jeunes Footeux, the paper reports Paris St Germain will let the midfielder go for £21m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sven Botman is reportedly headed to AC Milan (Nick Potts/PA)

Sven Botman: Gazzetta dello Sport says the Lille defender is set to sign with AC Milan after rebuffing approaches from Newcastle.