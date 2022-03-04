Conor Washington could return for Charlton against Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton will assess Conor Washington ahead of the visit of Sunderland.

The striker has been out since early February with a muscle injury but could return at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is out with a calf problem, while Chuks Aneke and Corey Blackett-Taylor have been suffering from knocks.

Jayden Stockley could start having returned on the bench for last week’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland hope to have Callum Doyle and Danny Batth back.

Both men missed last weekend’s win at Wigan with respective hip and ankle injuries.

Boss Alex Neil will check on a couple of players who have niggles ahead of kick-off.

Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien are back in training after long-term injuries but are still a way from fitness.