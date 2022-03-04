Conor Washington could return for Charlton against Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Conor Washington could return for Charlton against Sunderland

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 10.23am
Conor Washington has been out for around a month (Adam Davy/PA)
Conor Washington has been out for around a month (Adam Davy/PA)

Charlton will assess Conor Washington ahead of the visit of Sunderland.

The striker has been out since early February with a muscle injury but could return at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Stephen Henderson is out with a calf problem, while Chuks Aneke and Corey Blackett-Taylor have been suffering from knocks.

Jayden Stockley could start having returned on the bench for last week’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Sunderland hope to have Callum Doyle and Danny Batth back.

Both men missed last weekend’s win at Wigan with respective hip and ankle injuries.

Boss Alex Neil will check on a couple of players who have niggles ahead of kick-off.

Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien are back in training after long-term injuries but are still a way from fitness.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier