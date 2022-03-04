Callum Elder could return as Hull welcome Baggies and former boss Steve Bruce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull have a number of players who should be back in contention as they host former boss Steve Bruce and out-of-form West Brom in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tigers ended a run of six games without a win with victory at bottom club Peterborough last week and head coach Shota Arveladze could have a stronger squad to choose from this time out.

Callum Elder, Tom Eaves, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Marcus Forss have all recovered in time to be considered for Saturday.

George Honeyman is also available despite being forced off at half-time against Posh.

The Baggies are winless in seven as their play-off hopes are dwindling.

Jake Livermore is available having served a four-match ban after picking up a second red card of the season in the recent defeat by Sheffield United.

Daryl Dike (hamstring) is still missing and Matty Phillips (foot) is also sidelined.

Karlan Grant dropped to the bench in the home loss to Swansea and will be hoping for a recall.