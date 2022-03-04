Motherwell have no new injuries for the Premiership visit of Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the visit of cinch Premiership bottom club Dundee.

Graham Alexander can pick from the same squad that lost at home to Ross County in midweek.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock, while midfielder Barry Maguire (quad) is out for the season.

Dundee have reported a second Covid-19 case this week and will travel to Fir Park without several players.

Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden had already been ruled out for a second game through Covid-related absences.

Skipper Charlie Adam drops out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Hibernian on Wednesday, while striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) remain out.