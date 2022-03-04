Sean Long eyes return to action as Cheltenham host Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Long eyes return to action as Cheltenham host Doncaster

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 1.27pm
Sean Long could be back in action for Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Sean Long could be back in action for Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sean Long could feature as Cheltenham host Doncaster in Sky Bet League One.

The defender, who is being eased back after a month out, was an unused substitute against Crewe last week but is now fully fit.

Ellis Chapman is back in training but not yet ready to return while Conor Thomas could be involved before too long.

Charlie Brown and George Lloyd remain on the sidelines.

Captain Tom Anderson could return for Doncaster if he can overcome a sickness bug.

Anderson has overcome the foot injury that has sidelined him since December but has been unable to train this week due to illness.

John Bostock is back in training after three months out following ankle surgery but this game comes too soon.

Defender Ollie Younger has been nursing a foot problem but is expected to be fit.

