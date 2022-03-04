Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree could make Middlesbrough returns against Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree could make Middlesbrough returns against Luton

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 1.37pm
Middlesbrough’s Aaron Connolly could return for the visit of Luton. (Richard Sellers/PA)
Middlesbrough’s Aaron Connolly could return for the visit of Luton. (Richard Sellers/PA)

Middlesbrough are hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of the visit of Luton.

Both Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree are in line to return after failing late fitness tests ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round win over Tottenham.

Marc Bola made his return from a knee injury during extra time of that win and will be looking for his first league action since December.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season.

Luton have a decision to make in goal after Jed Steer suffered an Achilles injury during the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Steer is likely facing a lengthy absence so Nathan Jones will have to choose between Harry Isted – who came on against the European champions – or James Shea – the first choice until Steer’s arrival on loan.

Robert Snodgrass could make his full Luton debut after coming off the bench against the Blues.

Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo missed the tie with knocks but could come back into contention.

