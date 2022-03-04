Bertrand Traore set to return for Aston Villa in Southampton showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bertrand Traore set to return for Aston Villa in Southampton showdown

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 1.53pm
Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore could return from injury against Southampton (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Aston Villa’s Bertrand Traore could return from injury against Southampton (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Bertrand Traore could return to the Aston Villa squad for the visit of Southampton.

Traore has been sidelined with a hamstring injury but has taken part in full training for two days and will be assessed before manager Steven Gerrard names his squad.

Carney Chukwuemeka remains out of action with a minor injury but Gerrard hopes the midfielder will be available to face Leeds next Thursday.

Southampton will check on several players following their midweek FA Cup win over West Ham, when boss Ralph Hasenhuttl made nine changes.

Defender Mohammed Salisu (hamstring) and midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi (heel) were not included in the squad because of fitness concerns, while defender Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring) and striker Shane Long also both picked up knocks during the tie.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (thigh), midfielder Nathan Tella (hip) and defender Lyanco (thigh) all continue their own recovery.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins, Traore.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Adams, Broja, Lewis, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Djenepo, Diallo, Long, Smallbone, Armstrong, Walcott.

