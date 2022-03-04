Newcastle hopeful over Allan Saint-Maximin return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle hopeful over Allan Saint-Maximin return

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 1.59pm
Allan Saint-Maximin could return for Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)
Allan Saint-Maximin could return for Newcastle (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle could have Allan Saint-Maximin back for their Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday.

The French winger has missed the last two matches with a calf injury but boss Eddie Howe was hopeful he would be able to return to training on Friday.

Matt Ritchie is closing in on a return from his knee injury but Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Jamal Lewis all remain sidelined.

Brighton could welcome back Adam Lallana and Jeremy Sarmiento following spells out injured.

Enock Mwepu is also back in training but Saturday is likely to come too soon.

Adam Webster has suffered a slight setback with his groin injury and is unlikely to return before the international break.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Fernandez, Lascelles, Shelvey, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Fraser, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Gayle.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Offiah, Lamptey, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Lallana, Caicedo, Alzate, Sarmiento, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

