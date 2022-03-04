Gillingham winger Mustapha Carayol could return against Bolton By Press Association March 4 2022, 2.27pm Mustapha Carayol could be back involved for Gillingham (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mustapha Carayol could be involved for Gillingham in their meeting with Bolton. The winger returned from injury against Lincoln last weekend, starting on the bench, but could get some minutes against the Trotters. Alex MacDonald is a long-term absentee for the Gills. Gillingham are currently third-from-bottom in the League One table. Elias Kachunga is edging closer to a return for Bolton. The forward has been out with a thigh problem and manager Ian Evatt confirmed he had been back in training, but the Gills clash could come too soon. Evatt has also recalled Adam Senior from Chorley for some added protection on the right side of defence. Gethin Jones will be unavailable for the fixture following the death of his mother. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ian Evatt trying to manage expectations as Bolton home in on play-off place Ben Reeves a late decision for Gillingham against AFC Wimbledon Bolton boss Ian Evatt ‘underwhelmed’ by emphatic win against AFC Wimbledon Ben Reeves and Mustapha Carayol could be back to boost Gillingham