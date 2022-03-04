Gillingham winger Mustapha Carayol could return against Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mustapha Carayol could be involved for Gillingham in their meeting with Bolton.

The winger returned from injury against Lincoln last weekend, starting on the bench, but could get some minutes against the Trotters.

Alex MacDonald is a long-term absentee for the Gills.

Gillingham are currently third-from-bottom in the League One table.

Elias Kachunga is edging closer to a return for Bolton.

The forward has been out with a thigh problem and manager Ian Evatt confirmed he had been back in training, but the Gills clash could come too soon.

Evatt has also recalled Adam Senior from Chorley for some added protection on the right side of defence.

Gethin Jones will be unavailable for the fixture following the death of his mother.