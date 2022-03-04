Derby welcome back Tom Lawrence for visit of Barnsley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby captain Tom Lawrence will return to the side against Barnsley after serving a three-match ban.

Lawrence was sent off in the home win against Peterborough last month and the Rams have lost all three of their games in his absence.

Defender Krystian Bielik has been passed fit after coming off at half-time in last week’s loss at Cardiff.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney revealed on Friday that midfielder Kamil Jozwiak is on his way to join a team in the United States.

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi has no new injury concerns for the trip to Pride Park.

Aaron Leya Iseka and Clarke Oduor are back in training but not yet ready to play for a full 90 minutes.

Captain Cauley Woodrow remains out following knee surgery in December but Asbaghi believes he can return before the end of the season.

Barnsley are two points ahead of relegation rivals Derby in the table.