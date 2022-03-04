Frank Lampard focused on football as Everton sponsor Alisher Usmanov sanctioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frank Lampard focused on football as Everton sponsor Alisher Usmanov sanctioned

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 2.59pm
Frank Lampard, pictured, insists his work is unaffected by the sanctioning of Alisher Usmanov (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Frank Lampard, pictured, insists his work is unaffected by the sanctioning of Alisher Usmanov (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the sanctioning of one of the club’s main sponsors Alisher Usmanov has not impacted on his work at all.

On Thursday the owner of USM, which sponsors the Finch Farm training complex, was the latest Russian billionaire to have restrictive measures imposed in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The club had already announced earlier in the week they had suspended all dealings with Usmanov’s companies – MegaFon had a deal at Goodison Park while smartphone company Yota was the women’s team’s shirt sponsor.

“I haven’t any conversations on that and it hasn’t impacted on my side at all,” said Lampard.

USM has also paid £30million for first option on bidding for naming rights for the new ground currently being constructed at Bramley Moore Dock and Lampard was asked whether there were any worries about the future of that project.

“I don’t have concerns and by that I mean I don’t have enough information to comment on the stadium,” he said. “My focus has to be on the pitch and the job I’m here to do.”

Lampard is hopeful of having Dominic Calvert-Lewin back for Monday’s trip to Tottenham after the striker missed the last two matches with a groin problem.

Forward Demarai Gray should be available after he sat out Thursday’s FA Cup win over non-league Boreham Wood with a fever. Midfielder Andre Gomes is back after a thigh problem but centre-back Ben Godfrey is not set to return to training until next week due to a hamstring problem.

