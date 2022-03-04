Max Aarons and Brandon Williams return to reinforce Norwich backline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich will have full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams available for Saturday’s Premier League match against Brentford.

The pair both missed the midweek FA Cup defeat at Liverpool with minor knocks, but have resumed training along with defender Ozan Kabak (shoulder).

Captain Grant Hanley was suspended for the FA Cup tie, so should return to the side, while fit-again goalkeeper Tim Krul will be hoping to get the nod ahead of Angus Gunn. Forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain sidelined.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva misses the trip to Norwich because of suspension.

Dasilva begins a three-match ban for his tackle on Newcastle defender Matt Targett in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat.

Boss Thomas Frank revealed that Christian Eriksen could start and that there are no fresh injury concerns following the Magpies setback.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, Rupp, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Byram, Zimmermann, Kabak, Giannoulis, McLean, Sorensen, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Rowe