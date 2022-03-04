Max Aarons and Brandon Williams return to reinforce Norwich backline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Max Aarons and Brandon Williams return to reinforce Norwich backline

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 2.59pm
Norwich defenders Max Aarons (left) and Brandon Williams (right) have both returned to training (Adam Davy/PA)
Norwich defenders Max Aarons (left) and Brandon Williams (right) have both returned to training (Adam Davy/PA)

Norwich will have full-backs Max Aarons and Brandon Williams available for Saturday’s Premier League match against Brentford.

The pair both missed the midweek FA Cup defeat at Liverpool with minor knocks, but have resumed training along with defender Ozan Kabak (shoulder).

Captain Grant Hanley was suspended for the FA Cup tie, so should return to the side, while fit-again goalkeeper Tim Krul will be hoping to get the nod ahead of Angus Gunn. Forward Adam Idah (knee) and defender Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain sidelined.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva misses the trip to Norwich because of suspension.

Dasilva begins a three-match ban for his tackle on Newcastle defender Matt Targett in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat.

Boss Thomas Frank revealed that Christian Eriksen could start and that there are no fresh injury concerns following the Magpies setback.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, Rupp, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent, Gunn, Byram, Zimmermann, Kabak, Giannoulis, McLean, Sorensen, Dowell, Placheta, Lees-Melou, Rowe

