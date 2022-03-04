Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura passed fit for Tottenham’s clash with Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura passed fit for Tottenham’s clash with Everton

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 3.05pm
Rodrigo Bentancur, right, is back for Tottenham on Monday (John Walton/PA)
Rodrigo Bentancur, right, is back for Tottenham on Monday (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham have Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Moura back for the visit of Everton.

Bentancur has been out with an ankle injury and Moura has had a dead leg but both will be back on Monday.

Oliver Skipp (groin) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) will miss out.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be back after missing the last two matches with a groin problem.

Forward Demarai Gray should be available after he sat out Thursday’s FA Cup win over non-league Boreham Wood with a fever, with midfielder Andre Gomes also back after a thigh problem.

Central defender Ben Godfrey is not set to return to training until next week due to a hamstring problem.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Kenny, Allan, Doucoure, Van De Beek, Richarlison, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Begovic, Patterson, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Gomes, Townsend, El Ghazi, Alli, Gray, Rondon.

